Video: Building a Competitive Base of Downhill Racers at the iXS DH Cup

Let's be honest: downhill racing is the best sport in the world. We all love the excitement of the DH World Cup. But racing at the top requires a strong foundation - and this are local races like the iXS Downhill Cup. Here the stars of tomorrow are born and here every biker can compete with his buddies and other like-minded racer. In the latest episode of iXS Trail Stories, we therefore take a look behind the scenes of the legendary iXS Downhill Cup race in Ilmenau.



Before a race weekend gets down to business, the entire infrastructure must first be set up.

An important part of every race, the display board under the finish arch. Wutzi and Maxi from Racement don't let a little rain spoil their mood.

The local organiser is responsible for building and taping the course. A downhill race could not be organised without a large number of volunteers. THANK YOU ALL for that!

Where is the best line? There's also a trackwalk at the iXS Downhill Cup races and despite the supposed competition, riders give each other tips here.

Unique to Ilmenau - the fan corner!

iXS Downhill Cups - the place where you celebrate your friend's success more than your own.

We at iXS are proud to have been developing this base for the sport in Europe for more than 20 years. For us, the iXS Downhill Cup races are more than just a stepping stone to the World Cup. They are the place where you carry your bike over the mud out of love after washing it, only to destroy the rear wheel on a root the next day. Where the smell of barbecue mingles with the scent of tyre sealant. Where you duel with friends on the track and then celebrate each other's victory despite losing. They are the place where downhill racing has its home base - the place we love!

