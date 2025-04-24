Video: Building A Dirt Jump Oasis for the Public in San Diego - The Story of Bradley Park

San Diego has a legacy of action sports, but world-class public bike parks? That's new. Witness the creation of the groundbreaking Bradley Bike Park in San Marcos – a rideable masterpiece built against all odds on near-flat ground. Forget standard construction and wood ramps; this is about artistry etched in dirt.Meet Deven Schneider, a builder whose lifelong obsession with tractors evolved into a unique talent for shaping the earth. Follow him and his hand-picked team, including pro riders Eddie and Bubba, as they blend technical mastery learned over decades with an intuitive feel for flow. See what happens when passionate individuals are given the trust of a city to bring their unique vision to life.This park is more than just a place to ride – it's a symbol of freedom, a boost for the local scene, and maybe, just maybe, the start of something bigger. This is an experimental video about public parks, bicycles, and passion, exploring how dedication and talent can exceed expectations. Hit play to see how a dream became reality.