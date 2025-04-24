Powered by Outside

Video: Building A Dirt Jump Oasis for the Public in San Diego - The Story of Bradley Park

Apr 24, 2025
by Liam Pierce  
Words: Liam Pierce

San Diego has a legacy of action sports, but world-class public bike parks? That's new. Witness the creation of the groundbreaking Bradley Bike Park in San Marcos – a rideable masterpiece built against all odds on near-flat ground. Forget standard construction and wood ramps; this is about artistry etched in dirt.

Meet Deven Schneider, a builder whose lifelong obsession with tractors evolved into a unique talent for shaping the earth. Follow him and his hand-picked team, including pro riders Eddie and Bubba, as they blend technical mastery learned over decades with an intuitive feel for flow. See what happens when passionate individuals are given the trust of a city to bring their unique vision to life.

This park is more than just a place to ride – it's a symbol of freedom, a boost for the local scene, and maybe, just maybe, the start of something bigger. This is an experimental video about public parks, bicycles, and passion, exploring how dedication and talent can exceed expectations. Hit play to see how a dream became reality.

Regions in Article
San Diego County

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Eddie Reynolds Dirtjump


Author Info:
liampierc3 avatar

Member since Jul 23, 2015
9 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
91798 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
65167 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55355 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47819 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
36926 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36688 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31130 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30589 views

22 Comments
  • 130
 Right down the street from me! This is great to see and a really fun park to ride. Opening day had Dylan Stark and Steve Caballero. Nice to see some local coverage. San Diego needs more of this stuff.
  • 60
 We certainly need more and bigger versions. We also need more options. This place is awesome on a dirt jumper or similar ride. Its not great on my Spec Enduro. Such is life but we really, really, really need a mtb park. We also need a very beginner area. There is nothing here for my kids. All that said I'll take it as San Diego and North Country in particular are lacking in full legal place to ride dirt that don't suck. Apparently Oceanside is looking to add a velo solutions pump track. Progress not perfection.
  • 43
 Agreed, There's probably 1 bmxer/dirt jumper to every 20 or 30 mountain bikers. These king of jump parks that center around dirt jumpers not full suspension parks always look great but aren't fun to ride on a big bike. I've been to several around the country and pretty much every time I go to one of these they're empty. Not money well spent in my opinion.
  • 10
 @1Surfer1: yea a pump track on full squish is not all that fun and I am not buying another bike just for that. Well unless its really really close.
  • 30
 Perfect world - A copy of one of the following: Valmont Bike Park, boulder Co. -Truckee Bike Park Truckee, Ca. -The Railyard Arkansas. -The Town Bike Park in Whistler.
  • 10
 and while I love dirt. Wood ramps and some sort of covering make a way easier to maintain park that is not so affected by weather.
  • 21
 Ok well now that my day dreaming is over I am off to build in a illegal spot. Just have to part the homeless to get there.
  • 10
 Absolutely agree
  • 11
 Luiseno Mountain Bike Park
  • 41
 @bikebike69: That's an hour Drive away and while I like the place, it's very limited that truck ride is a nightmare and there's nothing for kids
  • 11
 @1Surfer1: most good rider owns a dj adleast in my area
  • 64
 I'm bummed my article about El Monte bike park was rejected for feature, as I didn't know the interview format was not allowed for user submission. Had I known that I would have tried to do a video format such as this instead... But then at this point I'm worried it could just be rejected for another (unknown) reason. My article effectively mirrors this story :/
  • 41
 As much as my heart bleeds for you it does clearly say "No self-produced “interviews.” on the Pinkbike Content Submission guide. So maybe read that and resubmit?
  • 44
 @26forlyfe: (finally found it in there) boy thats... not only snuck in but kind of misleading in a few ways. first of all, it is only in a section about press releases (news, products, events). My article is none of those, not a press release or event or product. So at most you could argue its a news press release, i guess? i'd say more so just an article in interview format.

Also the section is sort of about mimicking Pinkbike or in other ways implying you are a PB employee. Which could easily be a disclaimer as well as the interviewer not using the PB logo that is common in PB interviews.

Meh. Whatever. Not a big deal. Just bummed at myself for putting all that effort into it for nothing. While making a video, arguably easier at that point, may have been considered. I wish the El Monte story was shared more. It's so unique compared to the average bike park story.
  • 41
 @lepigpen: Yeah fair enough! You're right, after trying once you should give up after putting in a load of effort.
  • 10
 @26forlyfe: That's what I did! It's worked out great! Focus more on riding and fun and less on arbitrary online stuff with so much red tape I could section a downhill course lol

Nah I'm good. If I wanna try something like that again I'll do Vital instead
  • 50
 That was a fantastic video
  • 50
 That's not a bike park. That's a dirt church. Every community needs this.
  • 10
 Best ish I've seen in a minute. Great job to all involved, especially those who funded it. Brings me back to simpler times...
  • 10
 Liam will be Ken Burns in time. The story is great but the capture is what counts.
  • 30
 Sick video!
  • 10
 next time I'm in the area, I definitely need to check this place out







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016669
Mobile Version of Website