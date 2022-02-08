close
Video: Building a Dream Freestyle Downhill MTB Park in New Zealand

Feb 9, 2022
by Jason Wright  
Greens Estate, The Magic Carpet

by nzcfilms
Views: 295    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Nestled in the foothills just outside of of Palmerston North, is New Zealand's newest freestyle downhill mountain bike park Green Estate. A dream of the farm owner and bike enthusiast Brad Nieuwkoop, turned into a reality when he teamed up with Paul Needham, a local track designer and all round legend of the NZ bike world. Together with the help of Tom Humphries and Matthew Cocks they created the Magic Carpet, consisting of 20 XL features with the Crown Jewels being a 35ft rock gap over a road into the 50ft jump dubbed the Moon Booter. It's definitely earned its local reputation and is the perfect training facility for riders wanted to progress.

This short film was created over the first few sessions on many of the features and showcases what is possible when you turn your dreams into reality.

Filmed by Jason Wright and Owen Tootill








2 Comments

  
 I wish there was more roadie content.
  
 Don't hate on me, I'm just loving my S-Works Turbo Creo SL





