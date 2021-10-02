Video: Building a Dream Riding Destination in Norway

People will fall in love with this place ...

Glen Jacobs and the World Trail crew hard at work.

Ethan, Matthew and Millie test riding their latest creation!

Beautiful drainage and retainer walls. We had to take a closer look at some of the features.

We met up with mountain bike legend Glen Jacobs in Flå (pronounced "Flow"), in Hallingdal, Norway. Right now, some of the best trail builders in the world are working on what will be one of Europe's largest trail centers for mountain biking.What is the secret behind creating a world-leading mountain bike destination? And will the new trails live up to sky-high expectations?