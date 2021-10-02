Video: Building a Dream Riding Destination in Norway

Oct 2, 2021
by hallingdalrides  
by hallingdalrides
We met up with mountain bike legend Glen Jacobs in Flå (pronounced "Flow"), in Hallingdal, Norway. Right now, some of the best trail builders in the world are working on what will be one of Europe's largest trail centers for mountain biking.

What is the secret behind creating a world-leading mountain bike destination? And will the new trails live up to sky-high expectations?

bigquotesPeople will fall in love with this place ...

Flagging and tagging the trail corridor.
Matthew hard at work
Glen Jacobs and the World Trail crew hard at work.

Ethan leading the trail builder train
Ethan, Matthew and Millie test riding their latest creation!

Beautiful retainer walls and drainage.
Crashing on a green trail - all good.
Beautiful drainage and retainer walls. We had to take a closer look at some of the features.


 This looks awesome. Interesting info on building as well. Can't wait to pop over the border into Norway next summer. :-)

