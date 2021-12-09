close
Video: Building a Wild 'Gravity Bike' from Scrap

Dec 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesPaul Firbank aka The Rag and Bone Man is a man of many (mad) DIY skills. His ability to convert scrap metal to works of art originates from a life-long desire to design & weld bike frames. This being said he had never constructed a single one before being approached with a challenge to build a unique gravity bike from anything he can get his hands on. A bed frame, a broken bike, a fighter jet cone and a killer paint job by Max Paternoster later, he ended up with something truly fast and different.

From restoration, fabrication, precision welding and custom builds, Paul Firbank is the master Rag & Bone man. Follow him and his creative builds here.Red Bull Bike


 Thanks pinkbike I hate it
 didnt look fast at all lol
 Give this man a metal

