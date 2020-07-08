Video: Neko Mulally Builds an eMTB for the Bike Park

Over the last few months, Neko and a dedicated crew of local riders have been working to build a full-on bike park at Camp Kanuga, just a few minutes from his house in Western NC. Without shuttles or chairlifts at Kanuga
, an eMTB makes fast work of the climb, and it only made sense to make it capable as possible for descending with a coil shock and a 180mm air-sprung Fox 49.
|I saw the concept for the Tazer MX a few months ago and thought it was an awesome idea. I was able to get my hands on an Tazer of my own and wanted to see how the MX would ride. Thanks to our amazing sponsors I was able to get the bike up and running with all of our team parts!—Neko Mulally
Video and Photos by @loganmulally // @ride_kanuga
