Video: Neko Mulally Builds an eMTB for the Bike Park

Jul 8, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Over the last few months, Neko and a dedicated crew of local riders have been working to build a full-on bike park at Camp Kanuga, just a few minutes from his house in Western NC. Without shuttles or chairlifts at Kanuga, an eMTB makes fast work of the climb, and it only made sense to make it capable as possible for descending with a coil shock and a 180mm air-sprung Fox 49.



bigquotesI saw the concept for the Tazer MX a few months ago and thought it was an awesome idea. I was able to get my hands on an Tazer of my own and wanted to see how the MX would ride. Thanks to our amazing sponsors I was able to get the bike up and running with all of our team parts!Neko Mulally



Video and Photos by @loganmulally // @ride_kanuga

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 This might be a bit much for me personally, but it's in the ballpark. The number of e-books without even piggyback shocks completely baffles me. Only reason I would but one of these atrocities is for long-gravel-climb-then-downhill laps.
  • 2 1
 That my friends, is an ugly bike. A brighter color used to create a "line" down the downtube, coupled with black to hide the "belly" would go a long way in making it less ugly.
  • 1 0
 An ebike really makes sense at a place like this. I can’t wait for the opening in a few weeks.
  • 1 0
 agreed, the perfect habitat for a thriving ebike
  • 1 0
 The future of ebikes. No uplift or chairlift required.
  • 1 0
 I was shocked by this bike.
  • 1 0
 hopefully it'll spark some debate about ebikes though
  • 1 1
 Just build an E M29 already....

