Video: Building & Freeriding A Massive Step Up on Vancouver Island

I built a trail and some features over a bit more than a year that I could continue to push myself on and so that I could ride more of what I want to near my hometown. I want to pursue the happiness and fulfilment riding and building offers me for as long as my body's able to - August Nesbitt

After high-school graduation, August Nesbitt set his scopes on building a trail that would reflect his riding-style and push his limits as a mountain-biker. His vision for a trail was to link and interlace manicured, sculpted Freeride features with steep, raw DH sections.After the release of our 2017 project, "DUSK" which featured trails hand-built by August, we wanted to go bigger on a second video-project. During his gap-year after high school, August dedicated his time and energy to make the vision he had of a trail come to life. After weeks of scouting potential build areas, August found a zone which offered a wide diversity of natural features. From the summer of 2018 up until the beginning of 2020, on most days if you asked what August was doing, he was either going out or was already out building in this zone. No matter the conditions of the day, August was building. Even during the one week in the winter of 2019 when Victoria received a dump of snow, I still found August working on his step up; he brought a snow-shovel and was digging through two feet of snow to get to the dirt.A whole variety of people would come out to give August some help on his line, but on the majority of days, August was solo digging; just himself, the trees, his tools, and the natural terrain of the zone.This film is dedicated to Jordie Lunn who's incredible work ethic and spirit motivated us throughout the making of this video.Photos/Video: Liam MorganRiding: August NesbittWe would like to thank:@cowichancycles