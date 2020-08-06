Video: Is Ben Cathro Faster Than A World Cup DH Racer? - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 4

Aug 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK

EPISODE 4



World Cup racing is on hold so Ben Cathro took it upon himself to hold his own event (#notarace) on a course that himself and some locals built to see where his speed was at compared to a couple of top-level racers.


Video by sleeper.co.


We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.






Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals The Privateer: Walk The Talk Ben Cathro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
77502 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
51794 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
49875 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
46606 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
39721 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
38319 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
34240 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33151 views

14 Comments

  • 7 0
 I love the fact that he just built his own track just to give us some Cathrovision.
  • 3 1
 It's a shame that there are some really talented and fast riders out there who are only held back from being best in the world due to sheer cost. Ben is very lucky to have opportunities like this, best of luck when racing resumes.
  • 3 0
 Always stoked for a new Privateer episode. I appreciate this kind of content even more in the current climate. Thank you Ben, the PB team, and everyone else who made this happen!
  • 6 0
 Hey, nobody's beaten me in a world cup this year either so...
  • 1 0
 Well nobody beat you other years either, you can't beat someone you where never put up against...
  • 1 0
 Ben is fast and does really well at the SDA's

Comparable to Kenta but not to Greg who is on another level, that was without training, will be interesting if they ever race a WC where Ben can get to on seeding day. That part of the field is flooded with riders and a fraction of a second can see you miss the cut.

www.rootsandrain.com/compare761,1292,4008
  • 2 0
 Red Bull Media are you taking notes. Apparently you can cover a race by putting wireless cameras in all the good spots and have helmet cam footage to watch the rest.
  • 2 0
 Well wireless cameras aren't live sadly, also some riders don't like helmet cams in races (thank amaury pierron for some sick race footage though)
It would be sick if they had legitimate cameras to cover the entire race though
At least it's better then the crankworx summer series at silverstar, they literally filmed the first 2 rock gardens then completely skipped: the long straight after, 4 more rock gardens and another drop, not to mention little missing bits from in the trees, at second 12 they where still at the top, in the next scene they were at 1 and a half minutes already...
  • 1 1
 Not to diminish his abilities but you do have to qualify to be a World Cup racer its not all about cost! There are many racers that don't have full on sponsorships
  • 4 0
 He's already got 41 world cup races under his belt

www.rootsandrain.com/rider761/ben-cathro/results/filters/seriesgroups244
  • 3 0
 You guys do know that Ben has raced world cups in the past and finished with great results.
  • 2 0
 Full send on the video production!
  • 2 0
 great content! really fun to watch
  • 1 0
 No he is not.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012013
Mobile Version of Website