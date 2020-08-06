Video: Is Ben Cathro Faster Than A World Cup DH Racer? - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 4

THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK
EPISODE 4
World Cup racing is on hold so Ben Cathro took it upon himself to hold his own event (#notarace) on a course that himself and some locals built to see where his speed was at compared to a couple of top-level racers.Video by sleeper.co.
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.
Comparable to Kenta but not to Greg who is on another level, that was without training, will be interesting if they ever race a WC where Ben can get to on seeding day. That part of the field is flooded with riders and a fraction of a second can see you miss the cut.
www.rootsandrain.com/compare761,1292,4008
It would be sick if they had legitimate cameras to cover the entire race though
At least it's better then the crankworx summer series at silverstar, they literally filmed the first 2 rock gardens then completely skipped: the long straight after, 4 more rock gardens and another drop, not to mention little missing bits from in the trees, at second 12 they where still at the top, in the next scene they were at 1 and a half minutes already...
www.rootsandrain.com/rider761/ben-cathro/results/filters/seriesgroups244
