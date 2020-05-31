Video: Building and Riding a New Rock Slab Line with Remy Metailler

There is something special about rock slabs... So pretty and so intimidating at the same time!
I had seen that rock slab for over a year and always wondered how come none had made a line down it. Seemed pretty obvious to me that it was rideable, so I went with my buddy Cole, and cleared it!
A few hours later, it's rideable, but definitely way harder than I had pictured it. I should have waited an extra day for the dirt to dry.... but it worked out ok!
Thanks @influxproductions
for the additional footage.
