Video: Building and Riding a New Rock Slab Line with Remy Metailler

May 30, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

There is something special about rock slabs... So pretty and so intimidating at the same time!

I had seen that rock slab for over a year and always wondered how come none had made a line down it. Seemed pretty obvious to me that it was rideable, so I went with my buddy Cole, and cleared it!

A few hours later, it's rideable, but definitely way harder than I had pictured it. I should have waited an extra day for the dirt to dry.... but it worked out ok!

Thanks @influxproductions for the additional footage.

Photo by @dylanwolskyphoto:

From the sky by dylanwolskyphoto

From the sky Seen shot from the video by Influx Production

New feature new video


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 questionable build quality on that run--out... pungy sticks in hole with moss raked on top?
  • 1 1
 When he says “it’s the scariest thing I’ve done” that translates to “Id crap my pants and probably die”
  • 1 1
 nice work dude! where about's is this line ?

