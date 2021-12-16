Video: Building & Riding Freeride Hits on Vancouver Island

I wanted to showcase not only my riding but my building as well. Building trails is a big creative outlet for me. I love building as much as I love riding, and I wanted this edit to show my passion for them both. — Tor Cameron

Tor tossing a big no-foot-can at "The Spot"

nacs, warped wheels and lots of digging

flowing through the forest

Building trails on the South Island has become increasingly difficult due to unsanctioned trails being constantly destroyed. Prior to creating the first trail shown in "Retrospect", my friend Jimmy and I were working on a trail for 6 months that we were forced to dismantle ourselves or be fined. This wasn’t the only time it happened. Nearly half of this video was to be shot on trails in different locations, all of which were torn down days before shooting. Seeing all of this hard work gone to waste as a result of the continuing development within our building zones is what inspired me to create "Retrospect". It shows the obstacles and frustration that we have to overcome to build freeride trails on the lower island. — Tor Cameron

getting stoked on the session

My biggest inspiration in mountain biking is Jordie Lunn. Watching his “Rough AF” videos is what made me want to go out and build/film my own trails. I hope to continue making edits in the future that show my vision of freeride mountain biking. — Tor Cameron

