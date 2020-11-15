Video: Building and Riding Fresh Trails at Brose Farm

Nov 14, 2020
by Knolly Bikes  
Riding & building at Brose Farm

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 167    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Riders: Claude Legault @claudelegault and Steve Moreau @_stevemoreau
Filming/edit: Jeremy Menduni @jeremy_menduni

The Brose farm is beautiful land acreage full of cows, dirt jumps, and great memories. The circumstances of this year made it nearly impossible for us to travel to our usual spots; many of which are just over the border. We were so lucky to be able to build our own trail and make it into exactly what we wanted. With the help of Josh Brose, a few of our close friends, and of course Pickles (Steve’s Dog), we built something to be enjoyed and expanded on for many years to come. It was a wicked experience being able to camp, build, ride, repeat with our friends and the Brose family. We all learned so much during the build and being the first ones to test the drops and jumps was scary at times but pushed us in the best of ways. Here is the product of this year’s hard work and we’re so excited to continue the build next year!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Knolly


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
163963 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
84750 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
53512 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
48250 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
46334 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
46008 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
37125 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
36461 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Is that where they grow the ebike motors?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008499
Mobile Version of Website