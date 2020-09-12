Video: Building and Riding Huge New Jumps in Bellingham

Sep 12, 2020
by Kona Bikes  

This video was filmed, edited, and features the crew behind ShireBuilt.

If you have been to Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham, WA, chances are you have ridden down a trail that was created by ShireBuilt. ShireBuilt is a trail building company made of local riders and trail diggers that teamed up to build some of the best mountain bike trails in the PNW. One of Galbraith’s most popular trails, Mohawk, was built by the crew a year ago and quickly became a local favorite. Full of flowing lines and jumps that get progressively bigger as you descend, Mohawk has become one of the signature jump trails in Bellingham. The bottom section was just rebuilt and features a few larger jumps and a hip fit for Shakira.

Shire Built - Eric Mickelson
Photo: Eric Mickelson

Shire Built - Evan Skoczneski
Shire Built - Evan Skoczneski
Photos: Evan Skoczneski

ShireBuilt was created a couple of years ago to help make our growing mountain bike community so epic by building trails that are big, creative, and add an entirely different dimension to the local riding. Spencer, Andy, Scott, and James are the faces of ShireBuilt. Their skill-progressive trail building style, with small jumps next to the bigger jumps, was quickly adopted by the community and has helped create some natural-born shredders.

Shire Built - Eric Mickelson
Photo: Eric Mickelson

Shire Built - Eric Mickelson
Photo: Eric Mickelson

Shire Built - Eric Mickelson
Shire Built - Eric Mickelson
Photos: Eric Mickelson

You can follow along with the ShireBuilt crew on their Instagram account ShireBuilt.

Posted In:
Stories Videos Riding Videos Kona


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
58148 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
56642 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
56372 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
36810 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
35210 views
Five Ten Releases Trailcross XT Flat Pedal Shoes - Across the Pond Beaver
34263 views
Bike Check: Flowrider Racing's Shaun Palmer Inspired Revel Rascal LT
30578 views
Bike Check: Chris Mandell's SID Man Edition Specialized Epic EVO
30367 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007416
Mobile Version of Website