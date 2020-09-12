Video: Building and Riding Huge New Jumps in Bellingham

This video was filmed, edited, and features the crew behind ShireBuilt.
If you have been to Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham, WA, chances are you have ridden down a trail that was created by ShireBuilt. ShireBuilt is a trail building company made of local riders and trail diggers that teamed up to build some of the best mountain bike trails in the PNW. One of Galbraith’s most popular trails, Mohawk, was built by the crew a year ago and quickly became a local favorite. Full of flowing lines and jumps that get progressively bigger as you descend, Mohawk has become one of the signature jump trails in Bellingham. The bottom section was just rebuilt and features a few larger jumps and a hip fit for Shakira.
ShireBuilt was created a couple of years ago to help make our growing mountain bike community so epic by building trails that are big, creative, and add an entirely different dimension to the local riding. Spencer
, Andy
, Scott
, and James are the faces of ShireBuilt. Their skill-progressive trail building style, with small jumps next to the bigger jumps, was quickly adopted by the community and has helped create some natural-born shredders.
You can follow along with the ShireBuilt crew on their Instagram account ShireBuilt.
