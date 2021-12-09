Video: Building & Riding What Just Might Be The World's Highest Skinny

Seasons aren’t only the thousands of laps with buddies, trips and racing. Seasons are also about building new lines and taking care for the old ones.
Go big or go home / Photo: Mateusz Skrzek
The last Winter we’ve came up with a totally new idea to build something way different. That’s the reason why winters evenings were filled with watching edits and searching the internet even more then usually.
Seeking for the inspiration wasn’t easy but in the end we’ve decided to build the highest North Shore ever and find a new, steep, freeride spot. During our lives we’ve built tons of wooden construction, crazy narrow, safely wide, up to 7 meters above the ground... but the appetite grows with eating.
Your HIGHness / photo: Marcin Skorupski
Quarry / pics: BeHere.Photo
Lots of days filled with looking for a perfect place, getting permissions, gathering materials to finally start the work. Whole building process was amazing. People hanging high on the trees, hours of transporting required materials on a specially made rope, kilograms of nails, peace of woods to finally, after the long weeks, ride literally in the middle of the trees, about 13 meters above the lovely creek.
Trust the process / pics: BeHere.Photo
The quarry line was a way different experience but much harder than we thought. We were forced to use ropes again and the stones rolling down the hill were extremely danger. In few days the line was made top to the bottom. First rides with buddies was one of the best riding days this year!
VX everywhere / photo: BeHere.Photo
We have also decided to add the old VX camera to the recording process whats made it even more difficult but Mutek, our camera guy, did something unexpected, and the results of his work are below.
Enjoy!
Woods & Stones Project was the work of a Bunch of fuelled with passion people: friends, bikers arborists, photographers and movie makers. It was such a pleasure to work in the team like this!
Rider IG: BANAN
Cameraman: CAMCRAFT STUDIO
VX shots: MIELONA
Music: FERTILE HUMP
Pics: behere.photo
& Mateusz Skrzek Photo
& Skorupski Photo
BONUS RAW:
Big up goes to my homies for their help on this sick project. Cheers!
