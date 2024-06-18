Reader Story: Introducing Arid Bikes - Designed & Made in Oregon

PRESS RELEASE: Arid Cycles
My name is Ethan Eggertand some of you might remember the 19-year-old who made a CNC mountain bike. About a year later the project has come a long way. I've learned a lot from making these frames and even more from breaking them. I wanted to document the project along the way as my friends and I make the best bikes we can so I'd like to introduce you to the Building Bikes video series.
This series will be about the startup brand Arid Cycles
in Bend, Oregon, developing and prototyping the Spade. The Spade is a modular enduro bike that can be set up in many different configurations. Throughout the episodes, the crew which consists of Ethan Eggert
, Tyler Winans
, Tanner Barclay
, and Elijah Krause
will be testing different setups of the bike and explaining how it works along the way. Similar to Neko Mulally's Frameworks videos the Building Bikes Series will cover detailed aspects of creating a frame from start to finish.
After spending lots of time on the V1 Spade frame from last year we decided we could do better and are now on the 3rd version with a new linkage. Our new linkage design, the Orbit Bar is a 6-bar that uses a large bearing as the 6th bar. In the beginning, after struggling to find a suitable name for the brand we named it Angeles Bikes but after careful consideration we have rebranded as Arid Cycles to fit nicely with the dry and dusty climate of Bend, Oregon.
The goal is to make the best bikes we possibly can and show as much of the process every step of the way. If something goes wrong we’ll show it. We want to put these frames into production and show people everything it takes to get there. This Series is a way of letting people watch the brand grow and develop an identity. Using the brand to support athletes and eventually have a factory race team is an important goal for Arid's future.
We are working hard to make something better and different. No gimmicks, a great bike that pushes the industry forward with everything people want and nothing they don't need. Performance and quality are the most important factors.
"Having ridden a wide range of the current crop of enduro bikes, the Spade has characteristics that align with aspects of some, but it creates a whole different, very confidence-inspiring experience on the trail. The long chain stays, balanced reach, and head tube angle allow it to turn with minimal input. Through flat, chattery corners you can just lean it over and it tracks the ground while maintaining a consistent grip in the front and rear." -Elijah Krause
Episodes 1 and 2 will be introduction/first impression videos and will be relatively broad. The following episodes will dive into more specific details of the bike. If anyone is interested in geometry and kinematic details, look for that in the episode titled “The Details”. This is our first take at a video project so we are open to suggestions if there's anything you want to see in the episodes.
We are super excited to be working closely with SRAM and RockShox using their components and doing suspension setup with the custom-tuned shocks they have made just for the Spade.
Huge thanks to the amazing brands supporting the Building Bikes videos and Arid:SRAM RockShox Crankbrothers Maxxis Tires Project Bike Bend Oregon
If more brands or people would like to help support the videos you can contact us by emailing Ethaneggert42@gmail.com
Photo/Video credits:
Tyler Winans @Tylerwinans1
Tanner Barclay @Tanner.b.outthere
Design, engineering, and kinematics
Ethan Eggert @_ethaneggertArid Cycles
1 tip would be linking other articles within your articles so people can follow the story easily. I'd like to read more.
On a purely business perspective, I'd get an @arid.com business email domain.