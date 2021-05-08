Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro

Words: Ben Cathro

Photography: Innes Graham

There's a vocal minority that still hate on eMTBs but it made this job so much easier!

Some sections were left quite natural to cut in over time

This multi-line section took many re-builds to get it running just right.

Utilising natural features and shapes in the ground is my favourite part of building.

Volunteers are just the best

Trying to look cool on track opening day. Photographer - Innes Graham

This centre photo nearly cost me thousands of pounds in fines.

Look at this goof, totally clueless to the issues he's created. Photographer - Innes Graham

Warp speed testing. Photographer - Innes Graham

Squashing the step-down through the medieval site (Ancient rock walls hidden under the grass). Photographer - Innes Graham

Sending the trail on my DH bike for the "Not A Race" was so satisfying. Photographer - Innes Graham