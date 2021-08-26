Video: Building Reece Wilson's 2021 World Champs Bike

Aug 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesWorld Championships is a special time, the one time a year when riders swap team colors for flying national pride on their backs. Custom-painted helmets and bikes celebrate culture and ancestry. Normal rules no longer apply.

Part of the tradition is the bike build – a ritual almost always held the week of the big race, as if to keep the rider in suspense, but almost certainly to keep the bike clean before hitting the track.

There’s a special energy surrounding these buildouts, with the mechanics applying the pinnacle of their care and attention to a bike that may only tackle a handful of downhill runs. Applying the perfect amount of grease where necessary (removing it in others), knowing the subtle difference a millimeter here or there can make, and jeweling it with anodized titanium bolts. This is their craft. Combined with the art of the painters, you have a steed as unique as the rider who will hopefully be inspired by the extra boost of confidence such a bike can bring.

Reece Wilson is the reigning DH World Champion, and while he won’t be wearing the rainbow stripes when the clock starts ticking, he has roughly four minutes to earn the right to put them back on. Reece will be racing aboard his custom white chroma Session that his mechanic Joe Krejbich and Trek Factory Racing have meticulously assembled. His build features a SRAM X01 DH drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes with 220mm rotors front to back, and RockShox BlackBox suspension to tame Val di Sole’s notorious course. A Bontrager wheelset, and Title cockpit round out the bike built for a King.SRAM


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos SRAM Trek Reece Wilson World Championships 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
68799 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
51620 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
42776 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
40599 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
40534 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39760 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37058 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
36802 views

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Don't say it..don't say it.......
  • 4 0
 Are those Reece's carbon pieces?
  • 2 0
 I thought he rode a Giant?
  • 1 0
 I dunno, looks like a Session.
  • 1 0
 But can lightning strike twice?
  • 1 0
 You're not predicting Vergier again? Such modesty

@GotchaJimmy: Fanie Kok
  • 1 0
 I liked his water bomber paint job best!
  • 1 1
 Can we not beat jokes into oblivion please
  • 1 2
 Who OK'd that paint job? The gold one was so much better.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007718
Mobile Version of Website