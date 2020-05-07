Video: Building the Black Sage Course with Carson Storch & Kyle Jameson

May 7, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


For the 4th annual Black Sage event, Carson Storch and Kyle Jameson are creating an entirely new course at the Oregon Dirt Park!

Video/Edit: Caleb Ely

Posted In:
Videos Carson Storch Kyle Jameson Black Sage


1 Comment

  2 0
 So how are they going to bring riders from all around the world there ?

