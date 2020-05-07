Pinkbike.com
Video: Building the Black Sage Course with Carson Storch & Kyle Jameson
May 7, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
For the 4th annual Black Sage event, Carson Storch and Kyle Jameson are creating an entirely new course at the Oregon Dirt Park!
Video/Edit: Caleb Ely
Videos
Carson Storch
Kyle Jameson
Black Sage
thefreefinn
(24 mins ago)
So how are they going to bring riders from all around the world there ?
