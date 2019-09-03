Video: Building the Snowshoe DH World Cup Track

My name is Sean Leader, and this is my contribution to the 2019 UCI World Cup of Downhill. In the fall of 2018, myself and Neko Mulally got word that Snowshoe West Virginia would host the World Cup finals. We took a minute away from Windrock Bike Park to get involved. In the spring of 2019, I spent 6 weeks on the mountain - posted here are the photos and videos documenting my work. I am grateful for the opportunity to tow out my excavator and contribute to such a historic mountain.Since the early 2000s, Snowshoe has been developing downhill tracks. The mountain has a deep history in downhill racing that has shaped our Southeast downhill culture. With respect to those that have poured labor and love into this mountain - I have put my best work forward for the athletes, spectators, and media of the 2019 World Cup Finals. An event of this caliber takes a well-tuned team to execute, thank you to all that have invited me to be apart of that team.Southern Gravity Parks, a Mulally and Leader company, is available for a large scope of trail building, bike park, and event consultation. Please reach out to inquire.Best of luck to all the athletes this week.