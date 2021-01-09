Pinkbike.com
Video: Building Velosolutions' Latest Pumptrack In Cape Town
Jan 9, 2021
by
SandellFilms
We give you a sneak peek of how the Velosolutions team build their famous pumptracks around the world. The South African team joined forces with Claudio Caluori to build the first pumptrack in Cape Town, South Africa.
Film: Thomas Sandell
Posted In:
Videos
Claudio Caluori
