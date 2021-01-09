Video: Building Velosolutions' Latest Pumptrack In Cape Town

Jan 9, 2021
by SandellFilms  


We give you a sneak peek of how the Velosolutions team build their famous pumptracks around the world. The South African team joined forces with Claudio Caluori to build the first pumptrack in Cape Town, South Africa.

Film: Thomas Sandell

