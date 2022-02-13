close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Bull Charges Rider at Long Distance Off Road Event

Feb 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

A video has emerged of a rider being charged by a bull while competing at The Rock Cobbler race in California.

During a section of the course on open ground where riders could choose their own lines, one rider took a less than sensible line that ran straight into the path of an angry bull. As you can expect the bull wasn't too pleased about this and charged at the rider, knocking him off his bike. Luckily from the video clip you can see the rider quickly get back up, but we hope no one was seriously hurt from this incident.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
69767 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
58201 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
49997 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
45392 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
40767 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
37273 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
35274 views
Review: Roval Control Carbon Wheels
30682 views

15 Comments

  • 11 0
 Pick your own line. Because the track was not wide enough all ready. Then you face off a bull. What a tool.
  • 5 0
 A video has emerged of a bull being drastically scared by a some dangerous creature while having a rest at The Rock Cobbler in California.
  • 3 0
 What’s the odds that, that bull has a: Keep singletrack, single bumper sticker?
  • 3 0
 Mess with the bull, you get the horns
  • 3 0
 "one rider took a less than sensible line" - quite an understatement
  • 2 0
 With all the other guys stopping to watch he made up some serious time. Bullish move.
  • 1 0
 I seriously thought the rider in the red shirt was it. What, don't like the trail.
  • 2 0
 That bull was clearly from Bend with his dislike of Californians.
  • 1 0
 There's a new Red Bull event in this somewhere. Hope the rider is ok.
  • 1 0
 Pick a line and be less sensi—BULL about it!
  • 2 0
 Dumb dirt roadies
  • 1 0
 WTF!!! That's atrocious riding, he should be charged.
  • 1 0
 Red bull!
  • 1 0
 Was clearly self-defence
  • 1 0
 #TeamBull

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008096
Mobile Version of Website