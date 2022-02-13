Video: Bull Charges Rider at Long Distance Off Road Event

A video has emerged of a rider being charged by a bull while competing at The Rock Cobbler race in California.During a section of the course on open ground where riders could choose their own lines, one rider took a less than sensible line that ran straight into the path of an angry bull. As you can expect the bull wasn't too pleased about this and charged at the rider, knocking him off his bike. Luckily from the video clip you can see the rider quickly get back up, but we hope no one was seriously hurt from this incident.