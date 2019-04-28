VIDEOS

Video: Burly Freeriding in Japan

Apr 28, 2019
by Momo Noriaki  
Dive - Into the deep woods

by momo-noriaki
Views: 1,867    Faves: 28    Comments: 11


Step up 2019 project

Step-up completed Feeling so GOOOD

Step-up completed

Mountain biking
Two months after, the soil was hardened.Feeling so good!!

2019 Local Filming coming soon
Step-up is complete!!I spent a lot of time building this trail.I really appreciate the place I can build it!!A super fun Sunday riding&filming, with local fiend! We rarely get to ride dry trials here in Japan. We are usually in muddy wet conditions and the spring wind have dried things up. RideOn and happy season!

Dig
Soil=Gold

Drop to rockface landing
Gumball and I set off for an afternoon. We building a new section, building some cool lines to rock drop.

2019 Local Filming coming soon
Steep.....rock face line!

Sniper Gap Finish

Sniper Gap.Building!!Finish!!

Just Oops...


13 Comments

  • + 7
 Yeah momo, awesome job on everything! I've been following you guys for awhile now and know how much work you put into this trail and your riding skills, hard work pays off and you proved it! Beer
  • + 2
 Great pictures showing your hard work and dedication to riding fun stunts. The rock to rock face landing jump is super cool! Ride On bro!
  • + 1
 By far the heaviest riding I’ve ever seen from
Japan. Each time I go I pass on bringing my bike... starting to change my mind now!
  • + 3
 Song? Please
  • + 1
 excellent! I didn't know that you are a waterman. Great work to the builders, rider and film crew!
  • + 2
 Holy shieeet dude is sending it!
  • + 1
 By far the best track and riding i've seen from Japan. Great edit!
  • + 1
 Oh yeah.. and amazing riding !!! ????????????????
  • + 1
 Nice story and wonderful pictures to complete it Salute
  • + 1
 Props buddy... Nice blog See ya next year!!!
  • + 1
 super sick and random !
  • + 1
 Sick video!
  • + 1
 Killer vid

