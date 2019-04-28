Video: Burly Freeriding in Japan

Two months after, the soil was hardened.Feeling so good!!
Step-up is complete!!I spent a lot of time building this trail.I really appreciate the place I can build it!!A super fun Sunday riding&filming, with local fiend! We rarely get to ride dry trials here in Japan. We are usually in muddy wet conditions and the spring wind have dried things up. RideOn and happy season!
Soil=Gold
Gumball and I set off for an afternoon. We building a new section, building some cool lines to rock drop.
Japan. Each time I go I pass on bringing my bike... starting to change my mind now!
