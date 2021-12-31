close
Video: Burning the Turkey With the Nukeproof Crew

Dec 31, 2021
by Nukeproof  


We say goodbye to 2021 with a banger of a RAW edit from the Nukeproof team. The Turkey Burner - a chance to fill that weird time in between Christmas and New Year. Get stoked, make all those New Year resolutions, one which has to include ride your bike even more. Goodbye 2021 and hello 2022...

Filmed with the skills of Caldwell Visual and local tour guide “Cobra” Cai Grocott showing off some of the finest spots in the South Wales Valleys. Cai was joined by Nukeproof team-mates, Elliott Heap, Ant Hale, Adam Brayton, Mike Jones and Corey Watson. Insane skills at some awesome locations. Thank you to the trail builders, Shot in the natural wildness of Barry Sidings trails (and cracking cake and coffee), through to the awesome sculpture park of the Tipentwys Trails- what an insane spot!





It's always a laugh to get this many of our riders together, real reminder of what an insane team we have on our products. Whilst the banter is savage… it’s always doled out in loving way. With the camera pointing there is no small element of competition to impress in front of the lens and Tommy caresses the best out of each one. The skill level is simply insane to witness and walking away from the shoot your left in utter disbelief as well as sore cheeks from the constant one liners. It’s a healthy end of season reminder of why we all love this hobby/ sport/ job. Thank you to all our incredible athletes for everything you have done in 2021.

A huge thank you to our customers for their support and patience in a “strange times”, plus our dealers, distributors and the halo MTB media for all your support too. Roll on 2022.   


www.Nukeproof.com

