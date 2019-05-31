VIDEOS

Video: Buttery Smooth Berms with the 50to01 Crew in Portugal

May 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesWharncliffe Trailworks has had the pleasure of building a new line, the 'Scoundrelizer' at Chiba Bike farm. Along with Mike of Chiba, we have created a track that is parallel in fun, flow and beauty, and the result is a trail that does justice to the incredible Portuguese landscape. The 50to01/Cannofwaves crew came out for a glorious week to sample the creation and tear into the fresh dirt. The video here is a taster of the amazing time and very special feeling that was shared. Thank you to Fred and Mike for their graft. Rat, Max, Sammy, Dave, Rob, Rankin, Hamish for such a great week, and Mike and Innes for being such incredible hosts throughout.P / James Pettitt


Edit: Rat and P
Filming: Rat, Max, Everyone
Drone shot: Sticks @flybyzion

Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
121482 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
84755 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
67060 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53587 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
48609 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
46729 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
41750 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
40403 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Everything about this edit is class. Best 50:01 vid for a while. This lad should be employed to build a line like this at every trail centre in the country.
  • + 1
 They showed remarkable restraint on those super smooth builds. I saw the builds, knew it was a 50:01 edit, and I confess I was a little concerned that someone’s beautiful artwork was about to get straight up wrekt.
  • + 0
 That song is woeful but once it is played with rad fast riding it becomes good, you can indeed polish a turd.
  • + 1
 So much YES!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025069
Mobile Version of Website