Video: Buttery Smooth Berms with the 50to01 Crew in Portugal

Wharncliffe Trailworks has had the pleasure of building a new line, the 'Scoundrelizer' at Chiba Bike farm. Along with Mike of Chiba, we have created a track that is parallel in fun, flow and beauty, and the result is a trail that does justice to the incredible Portuguese landscape. The 50to01/Cannofwaves crew came out for a glorious week to sample the creation and tear into the fresh dirt. The video here is a taster of the amazing time and very special feeling that was shared. Thank you to Fred and Mike for their graft. Rat, Max, Sammy, Dave, Rob, Rankin, Hamish for such a great week, and Mike and Innes for being such incredible hosts throughout. — P / James Pettitt