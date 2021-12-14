close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Buying Two Used Mountain Bikes & Testing Them - Budget vs. Baller Episode 1

Dec 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Carbon wheels or alloy? Electronic drivetrains or cable-actuated? We're here to answer these questions and more in our brand new series: Budget vs. Baller. Join Jason Lucas and Henry Quinney as they purchase two identical 2017 Giant Reigns and systematically upgrade them to see where to spend and where to save. In episode one, the pair give the bikes a good once over before heading out to the trails to get some baseline timed testing in.


Presented by


Jenson USA



Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel so you don't miss an episode!



Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Budget Vs Baller Jason Lucas Henry Quinney Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
126291 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
78568 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
60619 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
57236 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
56005 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
50377 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
45204 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike *Actually* Weigh?
42584 views

44 Comments

  • 79 0
 That is the content we need!
  • 17 0
 Totally agree. These are the real-world decisions to be made. Where to upgrade and where not to when money is limited. Especially in the used bike market.
  • 2 0
 ^^^THIS!!! thank you
  • 1 0
 Agree, this is an awesome...
  • 21 0
 This is great. Please continue to use ideas from car youtube! All Cars go to Heaven, Top gear Cheap Car challenges, Modified, Icons, all of these great shows would be awesome in a MTB version.
  • 14 0
 They just need to copy off donut.
  • 4 0
 Oh boy a Roadkill type show would be entertaining with old clapped out 40+ lbs freeride bikes, making them run (barely) and then going on a roadtrip to as many bikeparks and freeride spots as possible
  • 1 0
 @kanioni: we have Jordan for that.
  • 13 5
 You bought a Giant Reign, you’re pretty much set outside of maybe tires to suit your terrain. Everything else is frivolous spending with silly justifications to make yourself feel better that you bought a $600 AXS shifter or $1,200 carbon rims.

Replace stuff with better stuff if it breaks, keep riding, then sell it if you want a better frame. Or, just acknowledge that you’re blowing money because you have upgrade fever. Admitting it is the first step.
  • 11 0
 Nothing wrong with frivolous spending if you have the dough and it makes you happy.
  • 11 0
 Its a hobby, lets just do what we want
  • 1 0
 Loved my 2016 Reign, so underrated. Just sold her, watching this makes me a bit sad. Might have to queue up the Greenday tracked memory montage... Frown
  • 9 0
 We all know the answer is tires and suspension but this is fun content none the less.
  • 24 0
 And carbon stem spacers obviously
  • 3 0
 And brakes
  • 4 0
 Custom top cap is a must
  • 3 0
 Absolute black derailleur cage and ceramic pulleys....just ask Hambini. Totally worth it.
  • 8 0
 Great idea. Loved the vid.
  • 6 1
 Some guy somewhere: Dude I sold my Piece of junk reign to some sucker on Pinkbike classified! LOL didn't told him the break were dead.

His buddy: Bro You should check pinkbike this morning... your bike is there.
  • 15 10
 HiLow Presented by Donut Media Oops sorry I meant to say Budget vs Baller by Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 I mean... is it a bad thing though? HiLow is a great series and I think a lot of people would love to see a mtb version, I know I would.
  • 1 0
 @nbram: No it's a great thing. I enjoyed HiLo a lot and I am definitely looking forward to the next episode of this. I was just poking fun at the concept
  • 6 0
 i love HiLow, im so f**king stoked about this series!!!
  • 6 0
 Thanks guys! This is EXACTLY the type of content I'd like to see more of!
  • 2 0
 "To see where YOU should spend your hard earned money!"
What about if my money for improvements isn't hard earned? Maybe it's passive income or from ill gotten gains...does that change anything?
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see this as a longer running series. Starting with 2 identical bikes is awesome, but even if you just took one older bike and upgraded it I think it would be entertaining.

And, oh boy, that was a brutal test track/conditions for the benchmark timing!
  • 2 0
 This is awesome. Love the idea. Wondering how they got two nearly identical bikes in this seller's market. Demo mules from a local shop?
  • 3 0
 Jason's bike was definitely "rode hard, put away wet." That thing is clapped! Can't wait to see how this series goes
  • 4 0
 "My fork might be blown"


Seems like every Yari I've ever seen...
  • 1 0
 I hope Henry gets a budget and can shop BuySell and look for bargains not just cheap. If everything is off of Amazon and called XXZX components, I think this loses all practical value and just becomes entertainment.
  • 1 1
 Do it again but get some bikes off of Offerup or Craigslist. I see some insanely good bikes on Offer up sometimes, the post covid clearance event is here!
  • 2 0
 "Would you take 2 pair of skis and my 1992 suzuki dirt bike in trade"
  • 1 0
 Always spend your money on suspension first (as long as your brakes are adequate.)
  • 1 0
 Would love to see some of these bikes get run against the new field tests too btw.
  • 3 2
 This sounds fun, worked for donut media lol...
  • 1 0
 cool experiment - waiting for part 2
  • 1 0
 And I thought my fork was bad
  • 1 0
 Wait. Sealing leaking from the sidewall isn’t “normal”!?
  • 1 0
 Suspension, Brakes, Tires and Transmission... what else? lol
  • 1 0
 This episode is also sponsored by Playmobil #nicecap
  • 1 0
 Brakes: Let me play you the song of my people...
  • 1 0
 Love this content. Keep em coming. Thanks
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010404
Mobile Version of Website