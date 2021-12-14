Video: Buying Two Used Mountain Bikes & Testing Them - Budget vs. Baller Episode 1

Carbon wheels or alloy? Electronic drivetrains or cable-actuated? We're here to answer these questions and more in our brand new series: Budget vs. Baller. Join Jason Lucas and Henry Quinney as they purchase two identical 2017 Giant Reigns and systematically upgrade them to see where to spend and where to save. In episode one, the pair give the bikes a good once over before heading out to the trails to get some baseline timed testing in.