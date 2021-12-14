Video: Buying Two Used Mountain Bikes & Testing Them - Budget vs. Baller Episode 1

Carbon wheels or alloy? Electronic drivetrains or cable-actuated? We're here to answer these questions and more in our brand new series: Budget vs. Baller. Join Jason Lucas and Henry Quinney as they purchase two identical 2017 Giant Reigns and systematically upgrade them to see where to spend and where to save. In episode one, the pair give the bikes a good once over before heading out to the trails to get some baseline timed testing in.Presented by
Jenson USA
44 Comments
Replace stuff with better stuff if it breaks, keep riding, then sell it if you want a better frame. Or, just acknowledge that you’re blowing money because you have upgrade fever. Admitting it is the first step.
His buddy: Bro You should check pinkbike this morning... your bike is there.
What about if my money for improvements isn't hard earned? Maybe it's passive income or from ill gotten gains...does that change anything?
And, oh boy, that was a brutal test track/conditions for the benchmark timing!
Seems like every Yari I've ever seen...
