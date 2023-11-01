Video: Rob Warner's Highland Adventure

Words

: Giant BicyclesJoin Rob Warner as he island-hops his way across the West Coast of Scotland!On an adventure last summer, Rob's good mate, Alex, bored him to death with talk about his kelp farm off the Island of Skye on the West (not East) Coast of Scotland. So much so that Rob just had to come over and visit. That, combined with the fact that Rob could satisfy a bit of his guilty pleasure, Palm Trees.It was a tough three-day adventure that saw them using many modes of transport, countless miles cycled on their Trance X Advanced E+ and Reign E+ E-MTBs, and even a hike-a-bike section, but what kept Rob going was the thought of a pint of cold beer and a big plate of fish and chips at the end of the line.Did he complete this challenge? Did he get his beer? Did the Scottish weather hold out for him?