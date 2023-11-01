Video: Rob Warner's Highland Adventure

Nov 1, 2023
by Giant Bicycles  

Words: Giant Bicycles

Join Rob Warner as he island-hops his way across the West Coast of Scotland!

photo

On an adventure last summer, Rob's good mate, Alex, bored him to death with talk about his kelp farm off the Island of Skye on the West (not East) Coast of Scotland. So much so that Rob just had to come over and visit. That, combined with the fact that Rob could satisfy a bit of his guilty pleasure, Palm Trees.

photo
photo

It was a tough three-day adventure that saw them using many modes of transport, countless miles cycled on their Trance X Advanced E+ and Reign E+ E-MTBs, and even a hike-a-bike section, but what kept Rob going was the thought of a pint of cold beer and a big plate of fish and chips at the end of the line.

photo
photo

Did he complete this challenge? Did he get his beer? Did the Scottish weather hold out for him?

photo

Giant Bicycles

#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Giant Rob Warner


Author Info:
giantbicycles avatar

Member since Aug 17, 2011
79 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
58003 views
Field Test: Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session
57589 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
56360 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
44037 views
Racing Rumours 2024 Part 1: Danny Hart Off Cube, Vali to YT, the End of GT Factory Racing, Kintner Off Norco, & More
43712 views
Review: Cane Creek Tigon - The Air Charged Coil Shock
41450 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
39233 views
Video: Are Sedona Trails Really That Dangerous?
38676 views

3 Comments
  • 5 0
 You dirty barstard! We expect nothing less from Lord Warner, keep it rolling dude, we love you!
  • 4 0
 Rob is the MAN
  • 1 0
 Staged or not... that vest inflation was hilarious.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044657
Mobile Version of Website