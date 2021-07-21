Video: Cade Brock Sends Huge Tricks on Cam Zink's Trails in 'Atypical Weekend'

Sean Galusha and I set out to make a video that captured good times and high level riding, even if we only get to ride once our work week has concluded. This is what a typical weekend with the NF crew looks like, and while our sessions may be a bit atypical we wouldn't have it any other way.We are super stoked on what we were able to accomplish with this video, though we would be lying if we said we did not want more out of it.An injury filming (I broke my foot in 8 places), and then a long and unfortunate series of non-riding related life events, including me getting rear ended in my car and breaking my back has made it so we haven't been able to film in over 6 months.So we decided to put together what we had so far, Sean was able to work his magic and create this awesome piece. I hope you all enjoy it!Thanks to Zac West, Robin "Rambo" Davis, and Marcus Schoepe for helping me with prep work and riding with me on film days.Massive thanks to Cam Zink for always providing a sick place to ride and film and being one of the most generous people ever.Thanks to Kali Protectives for letting us build an amazing facility in their backyard. They are building the Morgan Hill MTB scene from the ground up by making this spot open to all.Thanks to Lama Cycles and NS bikes for hooking it up with my favorite frame and parts.