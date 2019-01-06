Video: Cade Brock Sends a Twister in his 'Welcome to Lama Cycles/NS Bikes' Edit

Words: Lama Cycles
Film & edit: Shawn Howe
Rider: Cade Brock
We are stoked to have Cade join the team for 2019. Cade's progressive riding has turned many heads over the past few years and this welcome edit is a great example of that. Filmed in one day, in less than ideal conditions, Cade was still able to stomp some huge tricks that would be a feat in the best of conditions. Have a watch and join us in welcoming Cade to the Lama Cycles/NS Bikes team!
Instagram: Cade Brock
, LamaCycleslamacycles.com
