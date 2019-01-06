VIDEOS

Video: Cade Brock Sends a Twister in his 'Welcome to Lama Cycles/NS Bikes' Edit

Jan 6, 2019
by Lama Cycles  
Cade Brock - Welcome to Lama Cycles/NS Bikes

by LamaCycles
Views: 1,766    Faves: 8    Comments: 7


Words: Lama Cycles
Film & edit: Shawn Howe
Rider: Cade Brock

We are stoked to have Cade join the team for 2019. Cade's progressive riding has turned many heads over the past few years and this welcome edit is a great example of that. Filmed in one day, in less than ideal conditions, Cade was still able to stomp some huge tricks that would be a feat in the best of conditions. Have a watch and join us in welcoming Cade to the Lama Cycles/NS Bikes team!

Cade s NS Decade
Cade and his NS Bikes Decade.
Cade s NS Decade

Welcome to the team
Cheers to 2019!

Instagram: Cade Brock, LamaCycles
lamacycles.com

8 Comments

  • + 12
 Who the heck is this guy and why is he so good?
  • + 9
 Brave man. Frozen dirt isn't as welcoming as its summer cousin.
  • + 6
 Check some of the bmx clips on his Instagram. Riding a borrowed bike and killing it. Look forward to seeing more of his riding.
  • + 7
 Huge-that twister looked slow. Nice work
  • + 1
 why the spoiler in the title though...
  • + 4
 Nice
  • + 1
 Looks like a 26player... Erenes - Elvis fight!!!
  • + 1
 Sickness!

