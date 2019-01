Video: Cade Brock Sends a Twister in his 'Welcome to Lama Cycles/NS Bikes' Edit

Cade and his NS Bikes Decade.

Cheers to 2019!

We are stoked to have Cade join the team for 2019. Cade's progressive riding has turned many heads over the past few years and this welcome edit is a great example of that. Filmed in one day, in less than ideal conditions, Cade was still able to stomp some huge tricks that would be a feat in the best of conditions. Have a watch and join us in welcoming Cade to the Lama Cycles/NS Bikes team!Instagram: Cade Brock