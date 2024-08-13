Powered by Outside

Video: Caleb Holonko & The Kona Crew Go To Camp - F#%k Around & Find Out Episode 2

Aug 13, 2024
by Kona Bikes  

The FAFO Series is back! In Episode 2, Eddie Reynolds and Caleb Holonko (and the rest of the Kona Crew) fulfill their childhood dreams of going to shreddy summer camp by heading to the epic Milepost 35 in Sandy, Oregon for a full week of action. M35 and Kona hosted a group of eager kids during their Signature Session to facilitate the ultimate progression session. Dirt jumps, loamy trails, airbags, and a high jump contest – how could you not take your riding to the next level?

Special guests include Cody Wilkins, Elliot Smith, Joonas Vinnari, the In The Hills crew (Asa McGill-Howe, Aidan McGill-Howe, Crew Turley, Barb Edwards, and the rest!), and the entire M35 staff!.

photo

photo
Have you ever dreamed of a campground where everything is rideable? Apparently, we've all had the same dream.

photo
Turns out the boys aren't just good at bikes – they're good at everything.

photo
Eddie's first ride on the new Process 134 CR DL went well.

photo
Camp Counselor Crew Turley goes huge on his first 720 to mulch to stoke out the campers.

photo
Camper Sawyer Mowbray blew everyone's mind going the biggest at the Kona High Jump Contest, taking home the prize – glory (and a set of Deity pedals).

photo
These kids are fast. Almost too fast for our vintage camera.

photo
We swear, the camp asked us to spray the kids with water. However, they didn't ask Holonko to enjoy it so much. That's on us.

photo
After a long week, the crew headed to the closest beach – Pacific City.

photo
Eddie getting pitted at the Pacific City skatepark

photo
What do you do when your 6'2"+ friend offers you a wetsuit and a board? If you're Eddie, you run straight to the waves to shred!


Missed Episode 1? Check it out below.



Posted In:
Videos Kona Caleb Holonko Eddie Reynolds


Author Info:
konaworld avatar

Member since Nov 18, 2008
139 articles
Report
 Title is not offensive but it is quite ironic, resembles to what happens with bike companies when they start to F#%k around with brand, customers, loyality and what they created over the years... Hope Kona learned that, and they wont be F#%king around, pardon selling their brand/sould anytime soon... And would bring brand back to it's old glory and original roots...
Because at the end, the more you F#% around, less interesting things you find out. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Kona being Kona. Sniff my finga!
  • 1 2
 Title sounds more like something organised by fab slingers
  • 1 4
 What a tasteless title for a video series







