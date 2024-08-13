Video: Caleb Holonko & The Kona Crew Go To Camp - F#%k Around & Find Out Episode 2

Have you ever dreamed of a campground where everything is rideable? Apparently, we've all had the same dream.

Turns out the boys aren't just good at bikes – they're good at everything.

Eddie's first ride on the new Process 134 CR DL went well.

Camp Counselor Crew Turley goes huge on his first 720 to mulch to stoke out the campers.

Camper Sawyer Mowbray blew everyone's mind going the biggest at the Kona High Jump Contest, taking home the prize – glory (and a set of Deity pedals).

These kids are fast. Almost too fast for our vintage camera.

We swear, the camp asked us to spray the kids with water. However, they didn't ask Holonko to enjoy it so much. That's on us.

After a long week, the crew headed to the closest beach – Pacific City.

Eddie getting pitted at the Pacific City skatepark

What do you do when your 6'2"+ friend offers you a wetsuit and a board? If you're Eddie, you run straight to the waves to shred!