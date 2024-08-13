Video: Caleb Holonko & The Kona Crew Go To Camp - F#%k Around & Find Out Episode 2

The FAFO Series is back! In Episode 2, Eddie Reynolds
and Caleb Holonko
(and the rest of the Kona Crew) fulfill their childhood dreams of going to shreddy summer camp by heading to the epic Milepost 35 in Sandy, Oregon for a full week of action. M35 and Kona hosted a group of eager kids during their Signature Session to facilitate the ultimate progression session. Dirt jumps, loamy trails, airbags, and a high jump contest – how could you not take your riding to the next level?
Special guests include Cody Wilkins, Elliot Smith, Joonas Vinnari, the In The Hills
crew (Asa McGill-Howe, Aidan McGill-Howe, Crew Turley, Barb Edwards, and the rest!), and the entire M35 staff!.
Missed Episode 1? Check it out below.
Because at the end, the more you F#% around, less interesting things you find out.