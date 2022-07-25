Video: Caleb Holonko Brings Big Style & Sends in 'Scratching the Surface'

Jul 25, 2022
by Kona Bikes  

Kona Gravity Rider and North Shore native Caleb Holonko has been turning heads with his classic mix of heavy hitting and super stylish riding. On a recent visit to the Kootenays with his Process X, he teamed up with local filmer Logan Williams and put together this solid clip that just scratches the surface of what both Caleb and the region have to offer.

“Throughout my life, I’ve spent many summers road tripping to the B.C. interior with very minimal exploration outside of Christina Lake. After seeing so many friends post and rave about the amazing trails, I decided to venture to Castlegar and Nelson for my first taste. Man, did it deliver! Endless single track, crazy woodwork, and some untouchable flow trails! It was great to put my little flair on trails that I normally would just chill through.

Thanks to all the trail builders that are killing it out there! I would love to buy you a bunch of beers, ya’ll are crushing it” - Caleb Holonko

5 Comments

 I'm pretty indifferent to the really tech tricks, give me a nice whip and I'm happy, but damn, whatever the hell that was at 1:50 had me watching it on repeat! So steezy.
 This is so sick! Right on Caleb!
 nice work boys, enjoyed that
 YO! That x to invert was BADASS! You're a beast Caleb - keep the edits coming my man
 Well that was sick!





