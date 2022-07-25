Video: Caleb Holonko Brings Big Style & Sends in 'Scratching the Surface'

Kona Gravity Rider and North Shore native Caleb Holonko
has been turning heads with his classic mix of heavy hitting and super stylish riding. On a recent visit to the Kootenays with his Process X
, he teamed up with local filmer Logan Williams
and put together this solid clip that just scratches the surface of what both Caleb and the region have to offer.
“Throughout my life, I’ve spent many summers road tripping to the B.C. interior with very minimal exploration outside of Christina Lake. After seeing so many friends post and rave about the amazing trails, I decided to venture to Castlegar and Nelson for my first taste. Man, did it deliver! Endless single track, crazy woodwork, and some untouchable flow trails! It was great to put my little flair on trails that I normally would just chill through.
Thanks to all the trail builders that are killing it out there! I would love to buy you a bunch of beers, ya’ll are crushing it” - Caleb Holonko
