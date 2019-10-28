Video: Calibre Bikes Release Limited Edition Stealth Bossnut - the Shadownut

Press Release: Calibre
The Shadownut.
An award winning Bossnut at heart, with a matt black/gloss finish and tan walls rounding off our most stunning bike to date. Now available
in extremely limited quanitites for only £999 - we expect these will go fast (see video).
Spec/Geometry:
Video/Photos: Sam Taylor
Rider: @alistairbaron
