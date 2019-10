Video: Calibre Bikes Release Limited Edition Stealth Bossnut - the Shadownut

Press Release: Calibre

The Shadownut.An award winning Bossnut at heart, with a matt black/gloss finish and tan walls rounding off our most stunning bike to date. Now available in extremely limited quanitites for only £999 - we expect these will go fast (see video).Spec/Geometry:Keep up to date with all things Calibre on Instagram and Facebook Video/Photos: Sam Taylor Rider: @alistairbaron