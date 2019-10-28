Video: Calibre Bikes Release Limited Edition Stealth Bossnut - the Shadownut

Oct 28, 2019
by Calibre Bikes  
The Shadownut

by RideCalibre
Press Release: Calibre


The Shadownut.

An award winning Bossnut at heart, with a matt black/gloss finish and tan walls rounding off our most stunning bike to date. Now available in extremely limited quanitites for only £999 - we expect these will go fast (see video).

Spec/Geometry:


Keep up to date with all things Calibre on Instagram and Facebook.

Video/Photos: Sam Taylor
Rider: @alistairbaron



Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Calibre Calibre Bossnut


15 Comments

  • 19 1
 Also coming soon:

checkerboard paint version - the chessnut
one with airforce roundels - the wingnut
Homer Simpson special edition - the doh'nut
  • 4 0
 Cadbury's edition - The Fruit'n'Nut
  • 6 0
 Unecessarily high standover edition: the Bustanut.
  • 1 0
 aha ha haa......
  • 2 0
 wowsers this is PB gold. Get on it ASAP I bet they are gone in an hour
  • 1 0
 I have absolutely no need for one, my present bike does exactly the same job, and yet I still find myself hovering over the buy button just because it looks great and seems like a really good deal!
  • 2 0
 Beautiful bike. Hilarious name.
  • 2 0
 Damn I love skinwalls on a black bike.
  • 2 0
 raw-doggin it for sure.
  • 2 0
 Shadow Nut that was the only way I came into this world.
  • 2 0
 I've stealth nutted a few times, but not sure about shadow nutting...
  • 2 1
 Shame about that ancient 142 rear axle.
  • 1 0
 yes I have a 26" Transition with a 12 X 142 and i need a rear wheel
  • 1 0
 Cycling use, everyday, weekend. Made me lol anyway.
  • 1 1
 Stealth with skin walls?

