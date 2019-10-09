Video: Calibre Introduces the Budget Friendly Line29 Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Calibre Bikes
Introducing the Line29 from Calibre bikes.
The natural progression in our range to follow the award winning Line10 650b hardtail trail weapon, we developed the Line29 to handle everything from all day cross country epics to railing ruts at your local this winter. Boost front and rear with bolt through axles increase stiffness and provide a future-proof base for upgrading over the years. Equipped with SRAM NX 11 speed groupset and a 11-46t cassette, the Line29 has the gear range to handle the ups, with a dropper post from KS making the downs just as effortless. SRAM Guide T brakes and WTB aftermarket rubber round off a spec that redefines value in this category.Available now
for £899 *with your GO Outdoors Discount Card.
