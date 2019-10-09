Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Calibre Introduces the Budget Friendly Line29 Hardtail

Oct 9, 2019
by Calibre Bikes  
Introducing the Calibre Line29

by RideCalibre
PRESS RELEASE: Calibre Bikes


Introducing the Line29 from Calibre bikes.

The natural progression in our range to follow the award winning Line10 650b hardtail trail weapon, we developed the Line29 to handle everything from all day cross country epics to railing ruts at your local this winter. Boost front and rear with bolt through axles increase stiffness and provide a future-proof base for upgrading over the years. Equipped with SRAM NX 11 speed groupset and a 11-46t cassette, the Line29 has the gear range to handle the ups, with a dropper post from KS making the downs just as effortless. SRAM Guide T brakes and WTB aftermarket rubber round off a spec that redefines value in this category.

Available now for £899 *with your GO Outdoors Discount Card.





5 Comments

  • 5 0
 I always love to see what calibre comes up with. Now people can experiment with fun hardtails without breaking the bank.
  • 3 0
 I wish all the new budget bikes would come with the NX 11 speed or even a shimano 10 speed instead of the new SX. This bike looks well specced for the price. And it looks really nice.
  • 2 0
 Was looking to buy a seconds hardtail, now I might buy a new one!
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Specialized Carve.....even looks like they took the geo and spec sheet layout from Specialized
  • 1 1
 Secondhand!!

