Video: Calibre Introduces the Triple B Pro

A few years ago now we developed the Bossnut which quickly became synonymous with the Calibre brand. Turn the clock forward a few years and we’re onto our 4th iteration of the bike and with it, have collected a whole host of accolades from multiple Singletrack best bike awards to MBR Editors choice awards and a good few 5-star reviews along the way.
We knew we had a good platform in the Bossnut frame and in 2018 we upgraded the components to produce the Triple B, a bike which included most of the upgrades Bossnut owners were making to their new steeds, with a dropper post and longer travel forks. The Triple B was a success in its own right and has a core group of dedicated riders with their own riders group on Facebook.
Fast forward again and we’re in 2020, what a year… bike demand has gone through the roof, the whole cycle industry pushed to its limits but luckily for us this bike has been in development for a couple of years, our orders were in early and we’re ready to share it with you now, introducing the Calibre Triple B Pro, our premium, short travel trail bike.
Based on our the proven chassis, we’ve upgraded everything else to push this bikes spec to the max. The combination of Rockshox’s Revelation forks and Monarch Plus DebonAir RC3 shock provide a serious suspension upgrade, it has to be ridden to be believed but the difference is night and day. The bike runs silently, handles better over the rough stuff and takes bigger impacts with ease, as well as coming with a lockout on the shock to make the climbs easier. The new Revelation fork takes much of its technology from its bigger brother, the Pike, with 35mm stanchions and a similar chassis, it’s really grown up over the years and is the perfect addition to the new bike. For a bike capable of performing this well, we’ve also upgraded the rubber and spec’d aggressive Schwalbe tyres, 2.6” Magic Mary front and 2.35” Hans Dampf rear, both with Schwalbe’s Addix Soft compound. These tyres are some of the best on the market and we see lots of riders on the Bossnut riders group on Facebook making the upgrade, and for good reason. SRAM’s GX rear mech gives more precise shifting than our base spec Triple B and the NX chainset comes with their DUB system. A 150mm KS dropper and Spank finishing kit round off our highest spec trail bike to date and we can’t wait to see where you folks end up on it.Available now
for £1900.
