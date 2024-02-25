Video: California Coastal Rippin in 'This Is Pacifica'

Last summer, my buddies and I set out to capture the incredible vibe of the town I call home, Pacifica, California. Just 20 minutes south of San Francisco, this place is a whole different world with an epic mountain bike scene and some of the best trails in the Bay Area. We planned a four day shoot and tried to get the best shots on each trail. While there is always more that we wish we could have captured, we think we did a pretty rad job of showing the variety of epic riding here in town. From flowy berms to chunky DH to big jump sets, this place has it all. This is Pacifica.Rider:
Paul Jackson (Instagram
) Filmed & Edited by:
Wesley Caspillo (Instagram
)
Bobby Stevenson (Instagram
) Thanks to everyone that helped support us:The Stoked CompanyBike Works Half Moon BayDeity Components