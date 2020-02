Rider:

Filmed and Edited by:

Song:

This February has been full of great weather and even better riding here in California. Connor and I took a few days to capture the good times and conditions. Hope you enjoy!Connor Austin: https://www.instagram.com/connor.a05/ Derek McCuiston: https://www.instagram.com/derekmccuiston/ Jump In the Fire: MetallicaSome Photos of Connor taken throughout 2019 and early 2020: