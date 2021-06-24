Video: Cam & Tyler McCaul Charge High Speed Lines in Southern Utah

We camped right next to this 60 footer which made it nice and convenient to ride until dark before firing up the BBQ. Cam squeezing out the last bits of light.

Time to fire up the BBQ!

Long lines, popcorn dirt, lasting dust trails. Tyler carves his way down "Fun Line"

Tyler has been recovering from an ankle injury and it was crazy to see how comfortable he looked on the bike right away on these tall steep chutes. Welcome back TMac!

Tyler digging those tires in

DREW Lederer keeping the teras from byting

"Only you... can prevent forest fires"

When you just happen to be camping and shooting during full moon... Score.

