Video: Cam & Tyler McCaul Charge High Speed Lines in Southern Utah

Jun 24, 2021
by CHAINSAW PRODUCTIONS  

Badlands Ep.1 -- Brad Holmes Cinema

Tyler McCaul and Cam McCaul charge high speed lines in Southern Utah. Brad Holmes Cinema captures some good 'ol fashioned freeride mountain biking with the two brothers for the first episode of Badlands.

Last light
We camped right next to this 60 footer which made it nice and convenient to ride until dark before firing up the BBQ. Cam squeezing out the last bits of light.

Got the shot.
Time to fire up the BBQ!

Fun Line
Long lines, popcorn dirt, lasting dust trails. Tyler carves his way down "Fun Line"

Tyler has been recovering from an ankle injury and it was crazy to see how comfortable he looked on the bike right away on these tall steep chutes. Welcome back TMac!

Let er slide
Tyler digging those tires in

shits n gigabytes
DREW Lederer keeping the teras from byting

Only you... can prevent forest fires.
"Only you... can prevent forest fires"

Duuuuhhhhh
"Duuuuuhhhhh"

Full moon. Pants on.
When you just happen to be camping and shooting during full moon... Score.


