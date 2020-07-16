Video: Cam McCaul & Carson Storch Go Head to Head in a Barspin Challenge

Jul 16, 2020
by Cam McCaul  


Who can do the most barspins down the line? I set the "bar" in the last video with 11 barspins and I challenged Carson Storch to try to beat me. In this vid, Carson and I are able to link up for a big session at the Slalom Trail and have our barspin challenge face-off! It turns into a tit-for-tat showdown. We finish off the session with some mega-trains through the line with all the homies and I think there's something wrong with our train because it kept careening off the tracks.

2 Comments

 Cam rocking a 'Death from above t-shirt'!! Legend!!
 That trail looks so fun.

