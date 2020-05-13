Video: Cam McCaul and Dusty Wygle Face Off in a MTB & RC Long Jump Challenge

May 12, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesI looked in the garage - saw a ramp, an RC Car and a bunch of mountain bikes. A little brainstorm ensued and next thing I knew we had a game to occupy an afternoon. Any time I have a dumb idea that could perhaps be fun, I know I can count on Dusty Wygle to take the bait and head over to my house to be my opponent.

The game: A longjump contest.
The catch: Each competitor takes their longest Mountain Bike jump and their longest RC car jump, adds them together and the longest combined total wins.

Of course the fun was contagious and some neighbors joined the party. After Dusty and I had our contest results, Nate and Carson had their own quick MTB longjump contest.

Also, there may or may not be flame-like sparks shooting off my shoes. That’s what’s up.Cam McCaul


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Cam Mccaul


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Police to Patrol Bike Park Wales]
122584 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
81024 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
52403 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
48898 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
47704 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
45715 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
34813 views
Throwback Thursday: Champery 2007 - The Greatest Race Run Ever?
34798 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007017
Mobile Version of Website