Video: Cam McCaul and Dusty Wygle Face Off in a MTB & RC Long Jump Challenge

I looked in the garage - saw a ramp, an RC Car and a bunch of mountain bikes. A little brainstorm ensued and next thing I knew we had a game to occupy an afternoon. Any time I have a dumb idea that could perhaps be fun, I know I can count on Dusty Wygle to take the bait and head over to my house to be my opponent.



The game: A longjump contest.

The catch: Each competitor takes their longest Mountain Bike jump and their longest RC car jump, adds them together and the longest combined total wins.



Of course the fun was contagious and some neighbors joined the party. After Dusty and I had our contest results, Nate and Carson had their own quick MTB longjump contest.



Also, there may or may not be flame-like sparks shooting off my shoes. That’s what’s up. — Cam McCaul