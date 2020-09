For part 3 of the Mt. Bachelor trail series, I'm riding "Redline" with Dusty Wygle. Redline is Bachelor's flagship jump trail, their version of A-line if you will. Every bike park needs a trail that checks this box, so when Kyle Jameson moved to Bend a few years ago, he was enlisted to design and build this masterpiece along with Kiwi Paul the rest of the trail crew. IT IS A BLAST.Shot and edited by // John Reynolds