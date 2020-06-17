Video: Cam McCaul and Dusty Wygle Rebuild and Test a 52 Foot Jump in the Desert

Jun 17, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

Iiitttt'ssss aaaalllliiiivvvve.... Our favorite booter in our favorite desert stash needed some rebuilding. In all honesty, this jump needed more than TLC, it felt abandoned. It needed company. Dusty Wygle and I built this 52 foot long booter for a video back in 2017. We got a shot each on it and then abandoned it for 3 years. That's messed up. With travel plans canceled, we figured this is the right time to revive our playground so we can enjoy it this summer. This is just one of the many hits in our freeride playground so hopefully we can revive them all. Drew Barber joined us for the dig session, and in 3 days from right now, we're all heading back out there to camp and session the creation. So don't go away because the next video is coming soon.

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hey Cam....long-time YouTube subscriber and pinkbike follower here. Wonder if you could do me a favor????


PLEASE ASK BONTRAGER/TREK TO BRING BACK THE G-ZEROS IN WHITEWALL AND IN 2.4.

If you do, I will build a dirt jump park in Louisville, KY.
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one who thinks hanging out with these guys and listening to Cam banter for hours straight would be as much fun as hitting the jump?
  • 1 0
 Hey! I know that guy on the left!!
  • 1 0
 I wished I learned how to jump when I was younger.
  • 3 0
 There's nothing stopping you from learning how to jump now.
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: I mean, besides the old age... But there's nothing other than that!

