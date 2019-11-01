Video: Cam McCaul Builds Up His New Bike Blindfolded

Nov 1, 2019
by Cam McCaul  

Of all the bad ideas out there, this is one of them. The challenge - can I assemble the parts onto my new Trek Remedy 9.9 while blindfolded? There's only one way to find out. I know my way around my messy garage pretty well, but well enough to navigate a bike-build without the sense of sight? Will this thing even be rideable? To aid in this mania, I enlist the help of my good friend, Dusty Wygle to help keep the train on the tracks.

Blind bike build

But that would be too easy. How about we confiscate Dusty's sense of hearing to further elevate the entertainment value? Ok - sounds like a plan. Watch as these two Sisyphusian buffoons proverbially push this rock up a hill on a quest to ride-ability. But how do we prove that the bike is ride-able? How about a blindfolded test lap out the garage door? Dark outside? All good, I can't see anyways. Plus, we got night-vision... that we didn't use for some reason.

Blind bike build

Spoiler Alert - I now have a scar. But I call it a success anyways. Watch as we bring new meaning to the term "communication breakdown" in this latest edition of "Cam McCaul Video Logs." Led Zep would be proud.

OK Bye.

Cam

Blind bike build

Parts for this build:

-Frame: Trek Remedy 9.9
-Fork: Fork: 36, K, FLOAT, 27.5in, F-S, 160, Grip 2, HSC, LSC, LSR, Color Orange
-Wheels: Bontrager Line Pro 30 TLR Boost 27.5"
-Rear Shock: Fox Float X2
-Cranks: Shimano XT
-Brakes: Shimano XT
-Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro Carbon 35 MTB Handlebar
-Stem: Bontrager Line Pro 35 0 Degree Stem 40mm
-Seatpost: Fox Transfer 150mm
-Tires: Bontrager SE4 27.5 x 2.4 (front and rear)
-Brakes: Shimano XT 4 piston
-Pedals: Shimano Saint
-Grips: Sensus Swayze

11 Comments

  • 62 0
 This isn't new, the guys at Walmart do this every day.
  • 22 0
 hahaha - well played
  • 5 0
 Comment of the Year
  • 2 0
 Hilarious
  • 9 0
 Still managed to do a better job than some local bike shops lol
  • 3 0
 My commuter bike was in part built by blind people. Works perfectly fine.
www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=24&v=U7RWGyWK6g4
  • 2 0
 Super cool!
  • 2 0
 I remember The Fonz being forced to rebuild his motorcycle on an episode of Happy Days...after becoming blind.. cant remember the details but it was a ploy to get him to gain his confidence back...
  • 3 0
 Well done, always great to watch your antics, Cam! Keep it up!
  • 2 0
 This looked like it was sooo much fun!
  • 1 0
 @CamMcCaul , I thought you were 26 4 lyfe?

