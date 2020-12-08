Video: Cam McCaul, Carson Storch & More Session their Local Dirt Jumps

What's better than a chill dirt jump session at the local spot with a good crew? Not much... It's pretty much the best thing ever -- Plus, if you have the right crew, it might not be a chill session for long. This one heated up quickly. The dirt went from slushy and slow muck to hard-packed and speedy blue-grooves. The riding followed suit and soon the chill whips and tables switched to combos and links that had bikes and bodies whirling around everywhere you looked. 'Twas a great session indeed. The first of many as this Bend Oregon winter is shaping up to be one that'll keep us mountain bikers mountain biking. Let's keep it rollin'.Riders: Dusty Wygle, Carson Storch, Oatman, Ryan McNulty, Jacob Guthrie, Tristan, Joe, Nephew Parker