Video: Cam McCaul, Carson Storch, Dusty Wygle & More Get Together for a Snowy Jump Session

"Snow" rhymes with "no" but that's just merely a coincidence because on this snowy day our answer to the question, "will we jump our bikes today?" rhymes with chess.
Riders: Dusty Wygle, Carson Storch, Matt Edleston (Oatmillionaire), Dewy, Guy, Winnie the Pooh
Location: Dusty's house
Camera: all of us
Editing: A mystical wizard
24 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_C8z0rFnjk
As a company with decades of experience building and racing cars and motorcycles, Honda had no shortage of engineers who, if management had cared to ask, could explain the multiple possibilities for minor operator error snowballing into catastrophic injury.
The Honda ATC's design flaws were something that the manufacturer understood, but made no effort to advise their customers of. If you're selling a product that requires expertise to operate correctly, and you not only fail to advise your customers of the need for expertise, but instead, send the opposite message - that your product is something a kid can operate, then, yeah, you deserve to be picked apart by trial lawyers.
Further, bicycle manufacturers can certainly be held liable for releasing dumbly-designed products. Salsa got into all kinds of s#@! over the "cro-moto" stems - which only had a single bolt for clamping the stem to the steerer tube. Sure, if you were hyper diligent and always checked that one bolt, you'd be fine, but at the same time, Salsa could just as easily designed a stem with two clamp bolts, so that if one worked loose or was improperly tightened, your handlebars won't detach.
Responsibility is a two-way street, and in "Small Gov't 'Murica," where the government isn't likely to step in and regulate, lawsuits do a good job of reminding manufacturers not to make stupid engineering and design decisions.
So one may ask: why are they over-abundant?
Well, all of the competing trees were logged out ages ago. Junipers aren't good for much, so they were left in place, which allowed them to take over and create patches of monoculture. They have incredibly deep roots that deplete groundwater. So here we are now, actively managing a native tree because it's amplifying the past impacts of human activity.
Here's a photo a took a few year back of an area with wayyyyy to many junipers
flic.kr/p/25JLCeN
Post a Comment