Video: Cam McCaul Practises his Trail Bike Tailwhips on a Mulch Jump

What's the best way to work on a trick and minimize risk...? Find a pile of mulch and drag a ramp up to it, you got yourself a mulch jump. If the pile of manure next to the mulch happens to have better shape.... drag the ramp up to that instead and plug your nose.Earlier this day I made a cheeky little modification to my trail bike that we commonly use on Slopestyle bikes in order to remedy the issue of crank-spin while tail whipping. I've always dreamed of having a trail bike that can do tailwhips and this modification was the last piece of the puzzle to bring this dream to reality. The bike mod + the safe / smelly jump made for a perfect little Fisher Price-esque setup to get it all dialed in once and for all. Dusty Wygle joined in on the action because he likes fun things and we had ourselves a time.-Cam