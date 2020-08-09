Video: Cam McCaul Rides Mt. Bachelor's Steepest Downhill Trail

Aug 8, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

Part 2 out of 3 of my little series of vids showing some of my favorite trails at Mt. Bachelor bike park. This time we are riding the trail, "Rockfall" -- a trundling bundle of goodness; that goodness gracious, was gracious enough to spit us all out in one piece. Steeper than the trail we were on last week (which was "Rattlesnake") and even more technical. Dusty Wygle and Matt "Oatman" Edleston joined in on the action this time around and consumed more Dust than the recommended daily dosage.

Next week will be the final part of the Mt. Bachelor Bike Park trail series and we'll be hitting "Redline," which is Bachelor's flagship jump trail... and it's ridiculously fun.

See ya then, and thanks for watching.

-Cam

Shot and edited by // John Reynolds
Additional footage by // Jonathon Chandler

