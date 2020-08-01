Video: Cam McCaul Rides the Rattlesnake Trail at Mt. Bachelor

Aug 1, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

rattle, rattle, rattle......... rattle, rattle, rattle.........
rattlesnake, rattlesnake, rattlesnake, RATTLESNAKE !!!!

Here's part 1 of a little series I'm doing about some of my favorite trails at Mt. Bachelor Bike Park. First up, the trail "Rattlesnake." Coincidentally, around the same time as Rattlesnake happened to open this season, I was invited by my neighbor, Carson to go rattlesnake wrangling at his secret rattlesnake stash. It only seemed right to have this footage edited to the song "Rattlesnake" by the band King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard.

The trail rattlesnake is a blast. Its rooty, rocky, and technical; and just like a real rattlesnake... it'll bite ya if you get outta line. But if you're keeping your eyes up and using what you've learned, you should be just fine and able to enjoy the ride. When ya set the snake down, you're grateful you didn't get bit. When you connect all the dots and lay a bermsnake or two down this trail, you feel like a champ.

Stay tuned for the next video which will be on Bachelor's most tech DH trail "Rockfall."

Shot by // Jonathan Chandler
Edited by // John Reynolds

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 This week we have a guest director for the Cam McCaul video log, Mr. Oliver Stone.
  • 2 0
 I like mountain biking and snakes.
  • 1 0
 My daughter just hit thjs for the first time and is PUMPED on the video!

Post a Comment



