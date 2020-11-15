Video: Cam McCaul Sends Huge Gaps with his Portable Ramp

Nov 15, 2020
by Cam McCaul  


So... I have this ramp. It's been sitting in my garage for a while. Every time I look at it, I think, "you know... I should really go have some fun with this thing." Knowing that the ramp is sitting in the garage just begging for a little attention, I've had no choice but to daydream about possible setups all over town as I drive around. So the day finally came.. Dusty Wygle and I decided to load the ramp into the truck and drive around to a couple of the spots I've had in mind.

The first setup ended up being WAY sketchier than I had anticipated... Like way sketchier. But it still worked! So from there it was back into the truck with the ramp and on to the next spot. A trail bike and a portable ramp... that's about as street as I get. Both spots provided some real good times. Now that I know what this ramp is all about, the daydream continues and I'm sure I'll find some more spots soon.

Thanks for watching!

Cam Mccaul Vlogs


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 That’s awesome!!! I actually built that overpass there recently!!!
  • 2 0
 these video logs are so fun to watch

