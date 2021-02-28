Video: Cam McCaul Shows Off his Past Trek Slopestyle Frames from 2004 to 2014

Feb 28, 2021
by Cam McCaul  

Lining the wall of my garage is a collection of 11 Trek Ticket-S frames. I've held onto these frames over the years because they represent so many memories. When I walk through the garage it's like they're screaming those memories at me. After years of ignoring the screams, I decided to take some time to listen to what they had to say. This video is a trip down memory lane reminiscing the years from 2004 to 2014 with the help of archival footage from old video segments and contests.

Huge thank you to Andrew Shandro and everyone at Trek in 2004 for believing there was a future in the fringe discipline of mountain bike Slopestyle and for taking a chance on a scattered kid from California. It's crazy to think that these early prototypes evolved into the frame that riders like Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder, and Emil Johansson would use to blow minds and push the sport to unthinkable levels.

Also, thank you to all the film companies and event organizers who invited me on film trips and to competitions over these years. It was a crazy experience going through all this footage and I'm grateful to everyone who made it possible.

Footage from films and contests by: Fall Line Productions, Freeride Entertainment, The Collective, Anthill Films, 2Six Productions, Aptos Productions, Crankworx, Highland Mountain Bike Park, etc.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Trek Cam Mccaul Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
96717 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
60033 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
58900 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
52905 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
51512 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
51189 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
51083 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
49979 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 And thank you for being you and always having a blast!! I wish Colorado CWX was still a thing so I could mess with you there!! The good old days!! www.pinkbike.com/photo/6104779/?s4
  • 1 0
 One of the nicest families around. I met their father on the chairlift in whistler one year during crankworx and did a Garbo lap with him. Chillest dad ever! Met the brothers later that day and they are both amazing individuals. The positive energy that they exude is contagious. I will watch anything they put out!
  • 1 0
 That's a cool set up for your past frames. Ps looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Proper Mancave!
  • 1 0
 Can't wait, here goes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006802
Mobile Version of Website