Video: Cam McCaul Takes a Second Try at the Slope-Duro-Cross Course Record

Apr 25, 2020
by Cam McCaul  

After last week's montage of failure, it's time to build up the new speed machine and try to finally break this SlopeDuroCross course record! Bas Van Steenbergen... I got you in my crosshairs.

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 This is MTB CrossFit ... Except it's actually cool... Make this a thing!
  • 1 0
 A bike build worth watching! Other stuff also happens...
  • 1 0
 Now that’s entertainment,keep it up

