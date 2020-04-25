Pinkbike.com
Video: Cam McCaul Takes a Second Try at the Slope-Duro-Cross Course Record
Apr 25, 2020
by
Cam McCaul
After
last week's montage of failure
, it's time to build up the new speed machine and try to finally break this SlopeDuroCross course record! Bas Van Steenbergen... I got you in my crosshairs.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Cam Mccaul
Vlogs
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Spark24
(45 mins ago)
This is MTB CrossFit ... Except it's actually cool... Make this a thing!
[Reply]
1
0
Paraicj
(42 mins ago)
A bike build worth watching! Other stuff also happens...
[Reply]
1
0
oneheckler
(39 mins ago)
Now that’s entertainment,keep it up
[Reply]
