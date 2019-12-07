Video: Cam McCaul Takes his Trail Bike Dirt Jumping

The morning that we shot this Video Log, I put up a YouTube community post with a survey... I asked the viewers which bike I should take to the dirt jumps. The majority of them chose my Trek Remedy over my Ticket DJ or Ticket S because I mentioned that I didn't feel like pushing my bike up the hill. They made a sick decision because this turned into a killer little session. On the trail bike, you take a run-through, pop the dropper post up, click through those gears, and next thing you know you're back to the top of the line keeping the ride alive. John Reynolds joined along to hold "Cam's Dad Cam" and operate his flying robot camera. Tyler Roemer came along to snap the stills; then halfway through the session, a whole crew showed up... and I mean come on... Everyone knows dirt jumping is all about the big group szechuans.Dirt jumping on the trail bike takes a little getting used to, but once the bike is set up right and you get into the flow of things, it's the best. You gotta be a little more aggressive with everything to keep the speed and throw the tricks, and you get to slash the corners if the opportunity arises. It's the best.Camera // John ReynoldsEdit // Taylor SageBike // Trek Remedy with Fox Suspension, Shimano drivetrain, Bontrager wheels /tires /bar /stem etc.