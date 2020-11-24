Video: Cam McCaul Teaches You How to No Footed Can Can

Nov 24, 2020
by Cam McCaul  


Time for another how-to video! Time to pull up your ruffled skirts... it's on. We're learning "no footed can cans." You can can and you will can if you follow these simple steps. Start small and work your way up. That's the way to learn these upright foot and hand combos. Just as we did with the no hander tutorial video 2 weeks ago, I give you some baby steps in order to work your way up. Before you know it, you'll be getting full extension off the side of the bike as you pay homage to a maneuver pioneered in the 1800's. Put on your big kid britches, this is the no footed can can tutorial.

Posted In:
Videos How Tos Cam Mccaul


7 Comments

  • 6 0
 Brace for the next Friday Fails
  • 3 0
 Can't can't wait
  • 4 1
 If you watch the video in slow motion, there appears to be a difference between what's being said and what's being done. To those of you who are going out to give this a go... See you on Friday morning.
  • 2 0
 I was literally watching season 3 of Drop-In (all available on Youtube) and Cam's on there doing these. He was 18 at the time and was still buttery smooth. I guess when you got it, you got it!
  • 2 0
 I've tried but I can't-can't
  • 1 0
 I can't even do it on Shred 2 yet
  • 1 0
 Can-Cam?

