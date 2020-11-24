Video: Cam McCaul Teaches You How to No Footed Can Can

Time for another how-to video! Time to pull up your ruffled skirts... it's on. We're learning "no footed can cans." You can can and you will can if you follow these simple steps. Start small and work your way up. That's the way to learn these upright foot and hand combos. Just as we did with the no hander tutorial video 2 weeks ago, I give you some baby steps in order to work your way up. Before you know it, you'll be getting full extension off the side of the bike as you pay homage to a maneuver pioneered in the 1800's. Put on your big kid britches, this is the no footed can can tutorial.